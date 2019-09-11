|
|
BLONDIN, MARIE C. (CAPOBIANCO)
86, of Phenix Ave., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Theodore F. Blondin.
A lifelong resident West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Emilio and Angelina (Appolonia) Capobianco.
Marie was a Guidance Secretary for the West Warwick School Department for 30 years prior to retiring in 1995. She much enjoyed traveling, especially frequent trips to Las Vegas and she loved cooking and shopping.
She was a beautiful person with a wonderful heart that will be sadly missed by everyone.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Blondin of West Warwick; her brother, John Capobianco of Coventry and two nephews, John and James Capobianco.
Her Funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, West Warwick. Interment in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory to a would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019