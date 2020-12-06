1/1
Marie C. (Forti) Charpentier
CHARPENTIER, MARIE C. (FORTI)
95, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 at her son's family residence in North Attleboro Mass. She was the beloved wife of Alfred Charpentier for 49 years. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (D'Ordine) Forti. Marie was the owner of a beauty salon in Pawtucket for many years and then worked at A T Cross. Marie enjoyed her retirement by spending time with family and friends. Marie volunteered for many years alongside her husband at the Cranston Senior Center coordinating Senior Transportation and helping with Bingo. She was the devoted mother of Alfred Charpentier and his wife Michelle of North Attleboro MA, cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jennifer, Jasmine, Jalynn, Jeremy, Jessica, and Summer Charpentier. Dear sister of the late Lucille Patriarca, Marguerite Chianesi and Kathleen Hand.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10am in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston Street, Cranston. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
