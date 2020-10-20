1/1
Marie C. (DiMauro) D'Agostino
D'AGOSTINO, MARIE C. (DiMAURO)
She was the wife of Joseph A. D'Agostino, they had been married for 63 years. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Christie DiMauro and Victoria (Pintarelli) DiMauro. She lived in Providence before moving to Smithfield in 1961.
Mrs. D'Agostino was a RI State Accountant at Rhode Island College for 20 years before retiring in 1995. She was a former treasurer of Local 2879, Council 94. She also had worked as a teacher-aid in Smithfield for several years.
She was a member of St. Philip Church, Smithfield, and served as an extraordinary Eucharistic Minister since 1985. She loved God, her family and friends and enjoyed traveling and many hobbies, especially stained glass, quilting, oil painting. She served as a volunteer in the Emergency Room at RI Hospital for several years. During younger years, she taught CCD classes at St. Philip Church, was a Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, and Cub Scout leader.
Besides her husband, who was also her best friend, she leaves her family, who have made her very proud. Daughters, Judith D'Agostino, Mt. Vernon, IN, Joanne Marcotte, Auburn, MA and Gina D'Agostino, Glocester, RI; and sons the late David D'Agostino, and Joseph D'Agostino, N. Scituate, RI and five wonderful grandchildren, David Russell, Evansville, IN, Nadia and Vera Dionne, Glocester, RI, Victoria and Clark D'Agostino, Scituate, RI. She was the sister of Virginia C. Price, W. Melbourne, FL and Frank DiMauro, Tiverton, RI.
The funeral mass will be held October 21, 2020 at St. Philip's Church, Smithfield, RI at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
