Marie C. (Rossi) Devine
DEVINE, MARIE C. (ROSSI)
88 years old, a lifelong Johnston resident, passed away on July 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Scungio) Rossi.
Marie is survived by her brother Anthony Rossi and his wife Mary, the late Joseph Rossi Jr., John Rossi and Anna M. D'Arezzo.
She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marie was a hairdresser and the proprietor of The Hair Palace Beauty Salon in Johnston, R.I. until retiring at the age of 79.
She truly loved her work and the people that entered her life and became friends.
Marie enjoyed entertaining at her home at the pool, cookouts and games in the yard.
She was an excellent cook and baker, and was known for her wine and pepper biscuits, delicious apple pie, calzones and pizza. No one ever left her house hungry.
She also brought chicken soup to anyone in the family who wasn't feeling well.
Marie spent every Sunday afternoon at home entertaining her friends with a meal.
On the holidays, she would arrive with bags of gifts, food and of course a gallon of wine.
In her younger years, she enjoyed going out to listen to music and dancing with friends. Marie especially enjoyed going to see her brother Anthony sing with his band Excellence.
She will be greatly missed by many.
Thank you to all the staff at Cherry Hill in Johnston, R.I. who cared for Marie.
Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Turner and the following doctors at Miriam Hospital; Dr. Gozman, Dr. Lach, Dr. Quinn and Dr. Smith.
The funeral will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
