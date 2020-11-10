My deepest condolences go out to all of Marie's family. I will keep you all in my thoughts during this difficult time.

Marie, I am so very grateful for the time we spent together. I am grateful for each experience we shared. You taught me many things in the last couple of years and it was truly my pleasure to have been able to help take care of you. Until we meet again Marie, rest easy. I love you Marie

Mary Kate Villacres

Friend