Marie C. (Quaglia) Floody
FLOODY (QUAGLIA), MARIE C.
93, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Floody.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Fiorillo) Quaglia.
Marie was employed at Metropolitan Life, North Providence for 45 years before her retirement in 1990. Marie then worked at the North Providence Town Hall for several years. She was a volunteer at St. Edwards Food Bank and the North Providence Senior Center.
She is survived by her loving sister, Josephine Rafanelli and nephews Anthony and Mark Rafanelli, and many other cherished nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, November 12th from 9-10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to all of Marie's family. I will keep you all in my thoughts during this difficult time.
Marie, I am so very grateful for the time we spent together. I am grateful for each experience we shared. You taught me many things in the last couple of years and it was truly my pleasure to have been able to help take care of you. Until we meet again Marie, rest easy. I love you Marie
Mary Kate Villacres
Friend
November 9, 2020
She was the kindest person I knew and that wasn’t always easy. She was my godmother and the last time I saw her was at my mother’s funeral. She will be missed.
Jeanie
Jean Girouard
Family
