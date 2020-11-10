FLOODY (QUAGLIA), MARIE C.
93, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Floody.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Fiorillo) Quaglia.
Marie was employed at Metropolitan Life, North Providence for 45 years before her retirement in 1990. Marie then worked at the North Providence Town Hall for several years. She was a volunteer at St. Edwards Food Bank and the North Providence Senior Center.
She is survived by her loving sister, Josephine Rafanelli and nephews Anthony and Mark Rafanelli, and many other cherished nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, November 12th from 9-10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. marianiandson.com