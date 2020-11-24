KELLEY, MARIE C.
daughter of the late Levi M. and Winifred Palmer Kelley died on November 17th at Hope Health Huitar Hospice Center. She was born in Cranston, R.I. and moved to Johnston in 1954 and summered in Bonnet Shores for 44 years.
Marie graduated from the Assumption School, St Xavier's Academy and R.I. College of Education. She received a Masters of Education in 1958. Marie taught 8th grade in North Providence at Marieville School for many years and finished her career as an eighth grade math teacher at Ponagansett Middle School.
She was a charter member and volunteer at St.Robert Bellarmine Church as well as serving on numerous committees and the Mt.Pleasant Seniors.
She is survived by her sister, Winifred A. Kelley and her brother Frank's widow Lucy as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Fr.Bennet,C.P.(Joseph), John Kelley and his wife, Isabel; Paul Kelley Esq., a former Public Defender and his wife Anna; Arthur, Frank and Thomas Kelley.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday November 27th at 10am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Use of face masks, seating capacity limitations and all other covid restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, doantions may be made to Hope Hospice, St. Robert's Food Pantry or McAuley house. Her service will be live streamed on Friday on the Church's website. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
.