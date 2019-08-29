Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
Marie Lombardi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
88 Commonwealth Avenue
Attleboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Lombardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Lombardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. Lombardi Obituary
LOMBARDI, MARIE C.
Marie Catherine Lombardi, 96, of Cumberland and formerly of North Attleboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Lombardi. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Virginia (Montoquila) Monopoli.
She is survived by 3 children, Robert Lombardi, Joanne Gamache, and Michael Lombardi; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 sister, Katherine Constantakos; 2 brothers, Victor and Peter Monopoli; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Angelina Bailey and Virginia Walls.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, August 31st at 3pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 88 Commonwealth Avenue, Attleboro, MA. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by the O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
Download Now