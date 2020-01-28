|
|
CLAVIN, MARIE (LEONE)
age 88, formerly of Commodore Avenue, Warwick, died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Greenville Center. Wife of the late Joseph M. Clavin. Sister of Nicholas S. Leone, Richard P Leone, Sr., and the late Louise Uciferro. Funeral Thursday, January 30, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 9–10 a.m. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020