Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Marie D. (Uciferro) Mosesian

Marie D. (Uciferro) Mosesian Obituary
MOSESIAN, MARIE D. (UCIFERRO)
95, of Johnston, passed away in her home on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Mosesian Sr. Marie is survived by her loving children, Harry Mosesian Jr (Donna), John Mosesian (Jeanine), Pamela Oliveira (Charlie). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Home Service on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
