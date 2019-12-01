|
|
MOSESIAN, MARIE D. (UCIFERRO)
95, of Johnston, passed away in her home on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Mosesian Sr. Marie is survived by her loving children, Harry Mosesian Jr (Donna), John Mosesian (Jeanine), Pamela Oliveira (Charlie). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Home Service on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019