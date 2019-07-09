|
|
HAWKINS, MARIE DOLORES (DARGIE)
88, of Warwick, died Sunday at Rhode Island Hospital. Marie is survived by two beloved daughters: Diane M. LeDoux (Anthony) of Warwick and Joanne Barboza (Frederick) of Pawtucket; a sister-in-law: Joan A. Hawkins, S.S.J. of Warwick; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Warren J. Hawkins.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue., Warwick. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019