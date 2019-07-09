Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Kevin Church,
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
Marie Dolores (Dargie) Hawkins

Marie Dolores (Dargie) Hawkins Obituary
HAWKINS, MARIE DOLORES (DARGIE)
88, of Warwick, died Sunday at Rhode Island Hospital. Marie is survived by two beloved daughters: Diane M. LeDoux (Anthony) of Warwick and Joanne Barboza (Frederick) of Pawtucket; a sister-in-law: Joan A. Hawkins, S.S.J. of Warwick; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Warren J. Hawkins.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue., Warwick. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019
