ARSENAULT, MARIE E.
92, passed away March 18, 2019.
She is survived by four sons; John D., Christopher A., Michael F., and Joseph R. Arsenault, and siblings Robert Johnson and Gloria Taylor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday March 25 th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Sunday March 24 th from 4-7 pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019