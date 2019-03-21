Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Arsenault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Arsenault

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie E. Arsenault Obituary
ARSENAULT, MARIE E.
92, passed away March 18, 2019.
She is survived by four sons; John D., Christopher A., Michael F., and Joseph R. Arsenault, and siblings Robert Johnson and Gloria Taylor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday March 25 th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Sunday March 24 th from 4-7 pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now