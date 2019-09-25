Home

Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-6363
Marie E. (Airoso) D'Elena


1924 - 2019
Marie E. (Airoso) D'Elena Obituary
D'Elena, Marie E. (Airoso)
95, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Providence passed away September 20, 2019. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Joseph D'Elena and was the daughter of the late Antone and Mary (Cabral) Airoso. She was a bookkeeper for the city of Providence before her retirement. Marie is survived by her daughter Maryann and her husband Raymond Bianchi, 2 grandchildren, Joanne and Edward Mourachian, and 6 great-grandchildren. Marie's funeral will be held at 9:30 AM from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, Academy Ave., Providence. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, Academy Ave., Providence. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. For further information and condolences please visit: www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
