|
|
Izzo, Marie E. (DiChristofero)
78, of Johnston, passed away on January 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Izzo. Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Gallucci) DiChristofero.
She is survived by her loving children, Brenda Izzo of Johnston, Vincent Izzo and his husband Joseph of Warwick, and James Izzo and his wife Danya of Johnston; cherished grandchildren Brianna, Jenna, and Dionna; dear sister Nancy Williams, and brothers Joey and Dennis DiChristofero. She was also the sister of the late Virginia Hamel.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. VISITING HOURS will be Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 13, 2020