SCHULZE, MARIE E. (JACOBSEN)
age 88 of Cranston, passed away Wednesday at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre, Cranston, RI. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and the late Henrietta (Schriftgeisser) Jacobsen. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Schulze. After graduating from Roslindale High School she went on to become the office manager, and also the bookkeeper for the Roland and Whytock, Co. based in Providence. She loved spending time with her family. She had various hobbies such as skiing in her younger years, golf, bowling, knitting and crocheting. Marie and her husband, Ray, spent 50 years vacationing with the family at Lake Balch in Maine, and it goes without saying this was by far their favorite place. They would also regularly get together with the "gang" from their high school days in Roslindale. She was a charter member of Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Smithfield. She is survived by her children; Arlene B. Rainer and her husband, Ronald; Lynne M.Schulze and her husband, Donald DeRoy; and Brian R. Schulze. Her grandchildren are Karen Chiappinelli and her husband, Chris, Lauren Walton and her husband, Matthew, Ronald Rainer Jr, and his wife, Marissa, Steven DeRobbio and his wife, Beth, and Kristen DeRobbio. She was the loving great grandmother of Lydia and Grace DeRobbio, Hailey, Lucas, and Madilyn Rainer, and Matthew and Patrick Walton. She was the sister of Carole Friedman and the late Claire Hamilton. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Victoria Court, Cedar Crest, and Beacon for their compassionate care. At this time her services are all private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd., Smithfield, RI 02917. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020