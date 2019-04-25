|
FEMINO, MARIE "MARY" (VITTORIOSO)
96, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred Femino. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Rose (DeStefano) Vittorioso.
She was the loving mother of Robert and Grace Femino. She was the mother of the late Anthony Femino. Adoring grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 4, and great great grandmother of 2. She was the sister of Anthony and James Vittorioso and the late John and Manuel Vittorioso, Carmella Bruno, and Angelina Thomas. She was the mother in law of Susan Femino.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Ann Church. Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation will be Friday 5 to 8 P.M.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019