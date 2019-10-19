|
|
HOROHO, RSM, SISTER MARIE
89, (formerly Sister Mary Charlita) died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Mount St. Rita Health Centre in Cumberland. She was a Sister of Mercy for 72 years.
She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Leary) Horoho and sister of the late John Horoho Jr. Sister Marie is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Horoho, nephews John III, Raymond, Paul, Mark, and her niece Jean (Horoho) Costantino.
Sister taught in local parish schools during the first nineteen years of her ministry. For the next 16 years, she served as a coordinator of religious education. In later years, Sister Marie spent many hours as a parish minister to the sick and homebound. She returned briefly to the classroom in the 1990's to answer the need for a teacher in Holy Trinity School in Central Falls where she taught until the school closed in 1998.
Marie will be remembered by many people - neighbors who enjoyed nightly card games, a woman who frequently relied on Marie for trips to the local grocery, a neighbor's grandchild who loved to visit her friend, "Sister Marie" and all who knew her in one way or another.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 19, 2019