HAWKES, MARIE I. (Zampini)
96, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Hawkes, whom she married on September 5, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia (Vigliotti) Zampini and sister of Concetta, John, Guido, and Louis. Marie leaves her three children, Dori Robinson (John), Catherine Hawkes, and Tony Hawkes (Maryann), four grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Marie taught elementary school in Scituate for over 20 years, focusing throughout her career on experiential and environmental education. She later joined the Rhode Island College faculty. In 1979 she was the RI State Teacher of the Year and recently received the Scituate Conservation Commission's Alice M. Howland Conservation Award.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the Southwest with Al and was an avid gardener. Also a talented artist, she created hundreds of detailed watercolor paintings of local mushrooms. Mass and burial will be private, but a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, 12 Sanderson Rd., Smithfield, RI, 02917.
