1/1
Marie I. (Zampini) Hawkes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAWKES, MARIE I. (Zampini)
96, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Hawkes, whom she married on September 5, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia (Vigliotti) Zampini and sister of Concetta, John, Guido, and Louis. Marie leaves her three children, Dori Robinson (John), Catherine Hawkes, and Tony Hawkes (Maryann), four grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Marie taught elementary school in Scituate for over 20 years, focusing throughout her career on experiential and environmental education. She later joined the Rhode Island College faculty. In 1979 she was the RI State Teacher of the Year and recently received the Scituate Conservation Commission's Alice M. Howland Conservation Award.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the Southwest with Al and was an avid gardener. Also a talented artist, she created hundreds of detailed watercolor paintings of local mushrooms. Mass and burial will be private, but a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, 12 Sanderson Rd., Smithfield, RI, 02917.
For Online Condolences please visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Tony,
My heartfelt condolences on loss of your beloved Mom.
She was an incredible lady for sure, and I hope and pray fond wonderful memories will keep you and the entire family strong during the coming sad days.

May Mom rest in peace at the right hand of our lord.
God Bless+
Bob Mansour
Bob Mansour
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved