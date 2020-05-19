|
|
LANDRY, MARIE I. "MARGARET" (LOMBARDO)
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman W. Landry. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Adeline (Moretti) Lombardo.
Marie was the loving mother of Norman Landry and his wife Lori of Cranston, Paula DeAngelis and her husband David of Eagle, Colorado; cherished grandmother of Ryan and Derick Landry; dear sister of Helen Rainone of Johnston, Angelo Lombardo of La Habra, California, and the late William, Anthony and Alfred Lombardo.
Her funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2020