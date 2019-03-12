VENDITTI, MARIE J. (SPIRIDIGLIOZZI)

87, of Cheryl Dr., Johnston, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew P. Venditti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano "Dan" and Minnie (Jackvony) Spiridigliozzi.

Marie was travel and activities coordinator at the Johnston Senior Center for many years.

She was the devoted mother of Donna M. Proia and her husband Robert of Cranston and Andrew F. Venditti and his wife Reatha of Star City, AR; loving grandmother of Nicole Proia, Susannah Venditti, Jessicah Venditti and Andrew D. Venditti; and dear sister of Carol Carroccio of Johnston and the late Dorothy Russo.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, March 14th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco Church, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston at 11 a.m. Burial will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.

VISITING HOURS are THURSDAY MORNING from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019