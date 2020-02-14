|
|
SINOTTE, MARIE JANICE
89, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard Sinotte. They had been happily married for 61 years when he passed in 2016. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Murray) McWeeney. Janice graduated from St. Xavier's, Class of 1948. And then graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Class of 1951. She loved her nursing career, but her true calling was being a Mother and Wife. Always loving, patient, forgiving and a living example of her strong Catholic faith, she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert Sinotte (Nancy), Judith Richardson Taylor (Phil), Michael Sinotte, Patricia Tapley (Timothy), Marie Warren (Matthew), Kathleen Peladeau (Steven), David Sinotte, Thomas Sinotte (Jennifer), Edward Sinotte, and Rosemary Holske (Russell), her daughter-in-law Jeanna Sinotte, twenty two grandchildren, six great grandchildren ,her sister-in-law Thelma McWeeney, many nieces and nephews and her caregiver Kathie. She was the mother of the late Gerard J. Sinotte and John Sinotte, the grandmother of the late Brendan Tapley and the sister of the late William and Leo McWeeney. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Sunday from 3-6 pm in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers make donations to VNA of Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020