BARLOW, MARIE L. (DUBE)
91, of Hobe Sound, FL and formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Florida. She was the wife of the late Ralph F. Barlow who predeceased her in January 2009. They were married in 1948.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Augusta (McCormick) Dube, she had lived in Lincoln for many years before moving to Hobe Sound in the early 1990's, where she enjoyed many happy and healthy years socializing with friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all those close to her.
Marie was the youngest (and last survivor) of eight children: Joseph, Margaret, William, Madeline, Paul, Barbara and Robert.
Marie graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and entered the work force with The Boston Store (Providence) in their advertising group, and later worked in various retail positions with Cherry & Webb stores. Until Marie's retirement, she worked for several years in the State of Rhode Island Teacher Certification Division.
She is survived by her loving sons, Dana R. Barlow and his wife Cathy, and Bruce A. Barlow and his wife Holly, and she was the beloved "Nanny" to Kelsey, Brandon, Meredith and Andrew. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Her Services, followed by her burial in St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, were private. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements were entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019