IADIMARCO, MARIE L.
83, of Cornell Street, Cranston passed away August 15, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Sue (Pistacco) Iadimarco.
Marie worked for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years before retiring.
Marie leaves several nieces and a nephew. She was also the sister of the late Louis Iadimarco.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 17, 2019