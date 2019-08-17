Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Marie L. Iadimarco Obituary
IADIMARCO, MARIE L.
83, of Cornell Street, Cranston passed away August 15, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Sue (Pistacco) Iadimarco.
Marie worked for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years before retiring.
Marie leaves several nieces and a nephew. She was also the sister of the late Louis Iadimarco.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
