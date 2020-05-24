Home

Marie L. (Del Signore) Iannuccilli

Marie L. (Del Signore) Iannuccilli Obituary
IANNUCCILLI, MARIE L. (DEL SIGNORE)
87, died on May 17, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Carmine "Tommy" Iannuccilli. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Jellordo and Linda (Parrillo) Del Signore.
She had worked for Bulova Watch, Hedison Manufacturing, and Sharades Manufacturing before retiring.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Sheryl Lawrie (Mark), Deborah Iannuccilli, and David Iannuccilli (Heather Perkins). She also leaves six grandchildren and her sister, Clara Mallozzi. She was the sister of the late Jerald Del Signore.
Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
