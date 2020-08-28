1/1
Marie "Marylou" Messa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MESSA, R.N., MARIE "Marylou"
67, of Scituate Avenue, Cranston, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home.
Born in Providence she was one of eleven children of the late William and Bernadette (Desroches) Messa .
"Marylou" is survived by four sisters; Carol Delfino, Susan Dubois, Cynthia Farrell, and Linda Messa, four Brothers ; Ronald, Thomas, William and Mark; two deceased brothers Daniel and Steven ; and 30 nieces and nephews.
She had lived in Cranston mostly all her life and excelled in nursing after receiving her nursing degree from Rhode Island College School of nursing and becoming the states youngest director of nursing at Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston. Her career continued as charge nurse at the Regan Unit at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston where she retired. Her many interests include creative crafts, reading, internet studies, bingo, coin collecting and especially her collection of butterfly items.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at this time due to COVID restrictions. Donations to the HopeHospice of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02905 in her memory would be appreciated. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Winfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved