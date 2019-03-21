DiMAURO, MARIE N. (DiLORENZO)

80, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Faraone) DiLorenzo. Marie was the owner and operator of Bag Lady Boutique in Cranston for many years.

She is survived by her loving sons Salvatore A. D'Amico, Jr. of West Warwick and Dennis L. DiMauro, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Cumberland, her dear siblings Anna Isabella and Everett DiLorenzo both of Johnston, her cherished granddaughters Mia and Mary and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Anthony DiLorenzo.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 8 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019