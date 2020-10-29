1/1
Marie Novak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Novak, Marie
Marie E. (Raimondo) Novak, age 78, wife of 42 years to Dennis J. Novak, departed this life on October 23, 2020 at the Hebrew Health and Rehabilitation Center, West Hartford, CT. Born in Providence, RI, on October 21, 1942, to Giovanna (Jennie Monti) and Guiseppe (Joseph) Raimondo, Marie grew up on Lindy Avenue in the Mount Pleasant section of the city where her family operated a market. She attended Blessed Sacrament School with her four brothers and graduated Saint Mary's Academy-Bay View (Class of 1960) Riverside, RI. She is survived by her beloved husband Dennis J. Novak of Glastonbury, CT; her daughter Donna Raimondo Amore, son-in-law Arnold V. Amore and her grand dog, Tessie of Glastonbury, CT. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Raimondo of Cranston, RI; Marie was predeceased by her brothers Arnold, John and Joseph Raimondo, Jr. Go to: www.mulryanfh.com, to see full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Burial
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulryan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Dennis, DONNA, Arnie and family. I am so very sorry hear about Marie’s passing. She was very special and I enjoyed her company....she always made me laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Carolyn Gaetano
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved