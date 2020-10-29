Marie Novak

Novak, Marie
Marie E. (Raimondo) Novak, age 78, wife of 42 years to Dennis J. Novak, departed this life on October 23, 2020 at the Hebrew Health and Rehabilitation Center, West Hartford, CT. Born in Providence, RI, on October 21, 1942, to Giovanna (Jennie Monti) and Guiseppe (Joseph) Raimondo, Marie grew up on Lindy Avenue in the Mount Pleasant section of the city where her family operated a market. She attended Blessed Sacrament School with her four brothers and graduated Saint Mary's Academy-Bay View (Class of 1960) Riverside, RI. She is survived by her beloved husband Dennis J. Novak of Glastonbury, CT; her daughter Donna Raimondo Amore, son-in-law Arnold V. Amore and her grand dog, Tessie of Glastonbury, CT. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Raimondo of Cranston, RI; Marie was predeceased by her brothers Arnold, John and Joseph Raimondo, Jr. Go to: www.mulryanfh.com
, to see full obituary.