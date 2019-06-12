|
|
Mink, Marie P.
84, of Providence, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Robert Harry Mink, (Ret PFD).
Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Eva (Rave) Danella.
Marie was a Sales Associate at K-Mart for over 30 years before retirement. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mom, Ahma, Great-Ahmama and friend.
Marie was a great mom and role model. She filled our hearts with so much love, created precious moments and shared in all our joys. She was the heart of our family and everyone's biggest fan. We will continue to celebrate our beautiful, kind, and giving momma by living through her example.
Marie leaves 4 daughters, Deborah A. Lamberton of Glen Mills, PA, Robin A. Okolowitcz and her husband James (PFD) of Cranston, Patricia M. Parisi and the late Santino Parisi of Scituate, Brenda L. Tillman and her husband Mark, (Ret PFD), of Johnston, 9 grandchildren, Ryan Lamberton, Jennifer Fox and her husband Michael, Jill Garabedian and her husband Armen, Jonathan Okolowitcz (PFD) and his wife Kelsey, Jeffrey Okolowitcz (PFD) and his wife Stephanie, Joshua Okolowitcz, Lucas Tillman, Jacob Tillman, and Santino Parisi III; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Anthony Danella and the Albert Danella and leaves her sister-in-law, Eve Danella.
The funeral will be held Friday, June 14, at 8:45 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave, Johnston. Burial, will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday, 4:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mother of Hope Camp, PO BOX W, Chepachet, RI 02814 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019