passed peacefully November 8, 2020 at age 93. Born September 1,1927 to George & Alice Gaudet.Married to Thomas C Bardsley October 1947 until he passed October 2007.Together they raised sons: Thomas, Jeffrey, Kenneth, Freddie(deceased)&Timothy. They opened their home and hearts to other family members as needed. A graduate of RIC's School of Social Work she worked at a Senior Day program. In retirement, she enjoyed making and selling dolls at craft shows and RVing with her husband to visit family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorial service to be held at a later date.



