Marjorie P. Stockford, age 94, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Warwick, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold L. Stockford.
Marjorie was employed as a Bookkeeper at Print Craft Printers in Warwick and along with her late husband were longtime members of Warwick Central Baptist Church.
Marjorie is survived by three beloved children: Ruth E. Hamilton of Henderson, NC, Mark A. Stockford of Warwick and Paul A. Stockford of Fall River and four grandchildren.
Her visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. A Committal Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, 100 Harrison Ave., Warwick. Services are provided under RI State Health guidelines. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
