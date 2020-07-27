1/1
Marie Phyllis (Cabana) Stockford
STOCKFORD, MARIE PHYLLIS (CABANA)
Marjorie P. Stockford, age 94, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Warwick, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold L. Stockford.
Marjorie was employed as a Bookkeeper at Print Craft Printers in Warwick and along with her late husband were longtime members of Warwick Central Baptist Church.
Marjorie is survived by three beloved children: Ruth E. Hamilton of Henderson, NC, Mark A. Stockford of Warwick and Paul A. Stockford of Fall River and four grandchildren.
Her visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. A Committal Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, 100 Harrison Ave., Warwick. Services are provided under RI State Health guidelines. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
JUL
30
Committal
11:00 AM
Pawtuxet Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
