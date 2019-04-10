LIBERATI, MARIE R., RN

of Cranston, was born July 5,1924 in Providence. She was the daughter of Mary and Jack Ferraro. She was the sister of Elaine Thompson of Attleboro, MA and the late Frances Shinnick whom she loved with all her heart.

Marie graduated from RI Hospital School of Nursing and she was selected to participate in the Cadet Nurse Corps in 1944. She was a dedicated alumnus of the RI Hospital Nursing Association.

She was married to Eugene A. Liberati, Esq. for 69 years and had five children, Denise Landes, Mark Liberati, Janine Schwartz, Anita Iamonaco and Lauren Cherry. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two soon to arrive.

Marie was the rock of our family, calm when her husband was not. She was compassionate, and wholly dedicated to her family.

She was a gifted cook and imparted her skill and enthusiasm on to her children and grandchildren. She had many close friends, among them Flo Falcone and Ellie Soscia. She lived for shopping day, which was Wednesday. Flo would pick Marie up, and they would travel the four corners of Rhode Island in search of the best deals.

Marie loved all the caregivers who had provided assistance to her these last few months. They brought joy into her life. A heartfelt thanks to them.

Thanks also to the Hope Hospice nurses and aides who gave her excellent care with compassion.

She will be sorely missed.

Funeral arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904

Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2019