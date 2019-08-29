The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
Johnston, RI
Marie R. (Ranaldi) Ricci

Marie R. (Ranaldi) Ricci Obituary
RICCI (RANALDI), MARIE R.
92, of Cranston passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carolina (Capece) Ranaldi. She was the wife of the late Louis Ricci, Jr.
Marie is survived by one daughter, Paula C. Ricci, with whom she lived, and one son, Louis Ricci, III, and his wife Mary-Ann, two grandchildren, Louis Ricci, Veronica Mansour and fianc James Stewart, great-grandchildren David Mansour and Jenna Mansour and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Joseph Ranaldi (Millie), and the late Mario Ranaldi, Edith Tiscione, Tina Corona, Emma DeFedele and Vincent Ranaldi.
Marie enjoyed visiting Foxwoods, playing bingo and being with her family.
Her funeral is Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. CALLING HOURS Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation 249 Roosevelt Ave, Suite 201 Pawtucket, RI 02860. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
