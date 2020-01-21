Home

A Tarro & Sons Funeral Home
425 Broadway
Providence, RI 02909
(401) 421-7971
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
Marie Spirito Obituary
SPIRITO, MARIE
of Providence, passed away Friday, January 17.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Maria (Simonelli) Spirito.
Marie worked in the Personnel Department of the former Allendale Mutual Insurance Company, now FM Global, of Johnston.
She leaves several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mafalda DelNero; Louis, John, Domenic, Vincent and Frank R. Spirito; Elizabeth Moretti and Carmela Izzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 AM in Holy Ghost Church, Atwells Ave., Providence. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
