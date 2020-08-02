1/1
Marie (Rekrut) Swenson
SWENSON, MARIE (Rekrut)
98, passed away on July 30 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Martin R. Swenson. They were married for 37 years. Marie lived in Cranston since 1959. She retired from Federal Products after 40 years of service as a calibrator and inspector. She was an artist, selected as artist of the month at the Cranston Senior Center for August 1994. Her watercolors and pastels have been on display at the Cranston Senior Center and Cranston Public Library. Marie also loved sewing and cooking. She was a feisty, self sufficient woman who lived in her own home and on her own terms until her illness, with the help and support from her family, neighbors and dear friends Frank Garelick, Vivian Murphy and Theresa Roberti. Marie was the daughter of the late James D. Rekrut and Anna Rekrut, Marie was the sister of the late Olga Giglio, Eugenia Gelfuso, Helen Zubryd and Anne Jones. She is the aunt of Lisa Jones (Frank), Pamela Sloyer (Bill), Karen Shell (Michael) and Eric Swenson and the late Joneth Grimshaw and John Jones. She is the great aunt of Leslie Alexander, Paul Grimshaw, Deborah Coutu, Christopher Jones, Matthew Jones, David Sloyer, Christine Jensen, Sarah Smedley, Charles Shell and Jonathan Shell. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in her memory, to Artists Exchange 50 Rolfe Square Cranston RI 02910. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
