|
|
DIONNE, MARIE T. (SANTORO)
86, of Smithfield, formerly of Cranston, a retired Bookkeeper/Office Manager passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Julien R. Dionne for 47 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Pucci) Santoro.
Marie graduated Central High School, class of June 1951 & Comptometer School. She completed various accounting classes at CCRI. She worked many years at Providence Steel. Was a former member of Women In Construction. She was also a member of Manton Senior Citizens & Cranston Senior Services. She was a parishioner of Saint Rocco's Church.
She was the loving mother of Denise LeFaiver (husband Elliott), Raymond (wife Kathy) Dionne, and Gus (wife Julie) Dionne. "NANA" to Josh, Frank, Katie, Julienne, Kyle, Corri. Great Nana to Zoey, Ava, Stella and Giulia. She has one more great-granddaughter on the way, due in May.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Molly Richards and her husband Lewis, Frank Santoro, Etta DiBoni and her deceased husband Larry, Ralph Santoro and his wife Connie. She is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Santoro. Marie also leaves several nieces and nephews.
We'd like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Gleason Medical Services, MAS Medical Staffing and HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care who have been terrific with our mother and shown supportive care over the past several years.
Her funeral service and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name, may be made to: Hope Alzheimers Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 OR RI, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020