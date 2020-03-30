Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. (Cipolla) Gibbons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie T. (Cipolla) Gibbons Obituary
Gibbons, Marie T (Cipolla)
87, of Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Honorable Gerald T. Gibbons, former Mayor of Warwick. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Antoinette (Senerchia) Cipolla.
A graduate of Coventry High School, Marie had been employed by the City of Warwick School Lunch Program.
Never one to shy away from sharing her opinions, Marie always enjoyed passionate discussions and spirited debates. Family was everything to Marie, and hospitality was her hallmark. Her door was always open to all, and she'll be remembered as a loyal and caring friend.
She is survived by her children, Jerry and Carrie Gibbons of East Providence, and Tom and Terrie Gibbons of Warwick. She was "Grammy" to the two brightest lights of her life: her grandchildren Sarah and Tommy. Marie is also survived by her sisters (and occasional partners-in-crime) Angela DeCesare and Anita Cipolla, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by siblings Philomena Parente and Anthony Cipolla.
In keeping with Marie's wishes, calling hours are omitted. Interment will take place at a later date at Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -