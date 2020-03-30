|
Gibbons, Marie T (Cipolla)
87, of Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Honorable Gerald T. Gibbons, former Mayor of Warwick. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Antoinette (Senerchia) Cipolla.
A graduate of Coventry High School, Marie had been employed by the City of Warwick School Lunch Program.
Never one to shy away from sharing her opinions, Marie always enjoyed passionate discussions and spirited debates. Family was everything to Marie, and hospitality was her hallmark. Her door was always open to all, and she'll be remembered as a loyal and caring friend.
She is survived by her children, Jerry and Carrie Gibbons of East Providence, and Tom and Terrie Gibbons of Warwick. She was "Grammy" to the two brightest lights of her life: her grandchildren Sarah and Tommy. Marie is also survived by her sisters (and occasional partners-in-crime) Angela DeCesare and Anita Cipolla, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by siblings Philomena Parente and Anthony Cipolla.
In keeping with Marie's wishes, calling hours are omitted. Interment will take place at a later date at Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2020