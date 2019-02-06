|
|
La Rocca, Marie T.
Marie T. La Rocca, 69 of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at the Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John M. La Rocca Sr. and loving mother to Amy McCarthy and John M. La Rocca Jr. Born in Norwood, MA on January 20, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Dora and William Palumbo. Marie is survived by her sister Vivian Palumbo.
Marie was very active in skating and was a figure skating judge for over 26 years. She was a member of the United States Figure Skating Association. Marie was one of the founders of the Symmetric Figure Skating Club in Franklin, MA. She was on the Board of Directors of the Yarmouth Figure Skating Club.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A private funeral mass will be held Friday, February 8 at St. Mary's Church, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newport Hospital Foundation, 11 Friendship Street, Newport, RI 02840.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2019