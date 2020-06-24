Marie T. (Blais) Packer
PACKER, MARIE T. (BLAIS)
89, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late William and Lydia (Forrest) Blais, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 67 years.
Mrs. Packer was a secretary and a clerk for the Rhode Island School for the Deaf for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her loving children, Susan Packer and her husband Peter Radin of Barrington; Kathryn Gemme and her husband Jean of Wales, ME; Reginald L. Packer, Jr. and his wife Dana of Lincoln; and Michael Packer and his wife Michelle of Vero Beach, FL. She was affectionately known as "Ma Packer" to her five grandchildren and her three great grandchildren.
Her visiting hours will be held Friday, June 26 from 9-11 A.M. followed her funeral service at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. PLEASE NOTE: Per the R.I. Dept. of Health due to Covid-19, only fifteen (15) people may be in the funeral home at any time during the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Packer's memory to Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
