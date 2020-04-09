|
|
TUNNICLIFFE, Marie (Marceau)
78, of Cumberland never let an opportunity for adventure pass her by. In her 78 years, she traveled the world, exploring the great pyramids of Egypt, walking along the Great Wall of China, witnessing incredible wildlife in the Galápagos Islands, and scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia.
Marie passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Kent E. Tunnicliffe, to whom she was married for 49 years. The daughter of Napoleon and Louise Marceau, she was born and lived in Rhode Island all her life.
Marie was a loving person whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds, be it helping family and friends whenever in need, volunteering at a local soup kitchen, or donating to worthy causes. She was a person of unbridled energy, including having raised a family while working full-time to help her husband build a successful business. When she wasn't traveling, Marie enjoyed spending time with family and close friends as well as dining out, going to the movies, reading books, and making puzzles. She was a quiet woman of few words, yet a keen observer of the world around her.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Kimberly M. Tunnicliffe of Lincoln and her partner Paul N. Gagnon, her son Kent R. Tunnicliffe and his wife Meg and daughter Brooke of Cumberland; her daughter Kerri E. Conway-Tunnicliffe and her wife Christine of North Smithfield; and her brother-in-law Gary J. Tunnicliffe of Brooklyn, NY.
Private funeral service will be held Friday, April 10th at 10 AM at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home in Cumberland followed by private burial at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence. The services will be livestreamed on www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com on Marie's online memorial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Amos House in Providence at www.amoshouse.com. For online condolences visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2020