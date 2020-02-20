Home

Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map

Marilyn A. (Silven) Barnes


1935 - 2020
Marilyn A. (Silven) Barnes Obituary
Barnes, Marilyn (Silven) A.
Marilyn A Barnes (Silven) died unexpectedly Monday night Feb 17, 2020 at Jane Brown Hospital after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Cranston, devout Christian and worked as a dental assistant while mothering 4 boys, one of which was her late husband Norman.
She is survived by her sons Andy, Garry and Eric Barnes, 5 grandchildren Ryan, Brandon, Tanner, Logan and Jason, and many friends and neighbors. Friends may call at the Stapleton Funeral Home, 684 Park Ave Cranston, on Sunday, Feb 23 from 2-4PM with a service immediately following.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
