|
|
Barnes, Marilyn (Silven) A.
Marilyn A Barnes (Silven) died unexpectedly Monday night Feb 17, 2020 at Jane Brown Hospital after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Cranston, devout Christian and worked as a dental assistant while mothering 4 boys, one of which was her late husband Norman.
She is survived by her sons Andy, Garry and Eric Barnes, 5 grandchildren Ryan, Brandon, Tanner, Logan and Jason, and many friends and neighbors. Friends may call at the Stapleton Funeral Home, 684 Park Ave Cranston, on Sunday, Feb 23 from 2-4PM with a service immediately following.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020