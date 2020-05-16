|
ADAMS, MARILYN (McGARRY)
74, died in Austin, TX on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 and was reunited in heaven with the late John Stafford Adams on the 53rd anniversary of her marriage. Born in Providence, RI, she was the only child of the late Bernard P. & Mary L. (Dolinski) McGarry, Jr.
Marilyn is remembered by her loving family and friends as one who loved and supported them fiercely and unconditionally. She had an uncommon sense of self, and an unwavering commitment to her beliefs and ideals that guided her and our family through the decades. Having successfully battled cancer for a decade, she truly mystified doctors, outliving every prognosis ever given (she loved a good challenge), and had little time for nonsense. She was unafraid of conflict, and yet managed to be supportive and loving to all that she knew. To say that she was one of a kind is an understatement.
She enjoyed traveling to Bonita Springs, Florida in the winter and spending time with her friends at Spring Run, while in the summer months she frequented Bonnet Shores Beach Club where she developed lifelong friendships. She adored her children and grandchildren, traveling frequently to visit and spend holidays with them. She loved having them at the beach club during the summers. In recent years she developed a passion for Mah Jong, playing nearly every day in Florida and twice a week when back in Rhode Island. She enjoyed lunching with her girlfriends and the occasional movie as well.
Prior to retiring, Marilyn was a teacher of business (Economics) who primarily taught in the Westerly Public Schools. She was a member of the Kent County Retired Teachers' Association. She was a communicant of SS. John & Paul Church.
She is survived by two children: Julie Granshaw (husband Timothy) & John Sedgwick Adams (wife Rhonda) and four grandchildren: Trent Valentino Granshaw, Olivia Chiara Granshaw, Jessica Rose Adams & Brooke Eryn Adams.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, her funeral at SS. John & Paul Church will be private. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Donations in her memory may be made to SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI 02816.
Should family and friends desire, condolences may be expressed to her family and a favorite memory of Marilyn shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2020