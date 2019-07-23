Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Marilyn (Tierney) Almond

Marilyn (Tierney) Almond Obituary
ALMOND, MARILYN (TIERNEY)
83, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thomas C. Almond, Jr. and the mother of David A. Almond (Joanmarie), T. Joseph Almond (Alison), Karen Gomes (Joseph), Linda Almond (Matthew Downs), Lesley Beauregard and Michael Almond (Lisa). For complete obituary, please visit www.belllowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019
