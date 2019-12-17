|
|
DORAN, MARILYN ANN (WALSH), RN
of Cranston, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Michael P. Doran.
Born in Brookline, MA, Marilyn was the loving daughter of the late John P. and Helen (Quinn) Walsh.
Marilyn was raised in Westfield, NJ and graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary's Nursing School in Orange, NJ. She also furthered her studies at Seton Hall University.
Marilyn retired as the Director of Nursing from the Eleanor Slater Hospital in 2002, after a total of 25 years of service. She was an active Communicant at Immaculate Conception Church, an Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Woman's Sodality Club. Marilyn was also a member of the Irish Ceilidhe Club of RI and Ireland's 32 Society.
In addition to her beloved husband, Marilyn is survived by two loving children: Michael P. Doran, Jr. and his wife Christa of Hamden, CT and Margaret M. Lembke and her husband Jeffrey of Denver, CO; a sister: Constance H. Lippman and her husband William of VA; a sister-in-law: Eileen Walsh of CO; and three cherished grandchildren: James Patrick Lembke, Livia Kate Doran and Keira Elizabeth Doran.
She was the loving sister of the late: Hon. John P. Walsh, Superior Court Judge of Union County, NJ and Virginia M. Walsh; and adoring grandmother of the late Lea Ann Doran.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 8:45 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or at: www.diabetes.org www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019