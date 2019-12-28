Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Marilyn Bradshaw
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
RI Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Marilyn (Milan) Bradshaw


1926 - 2019
Marilyn (Milan) Bradshaw Obituary
BRADSHAW, MARILYN (MILAN)
passed away peacefully one month shy of her 94th birthday on December 24, 2019. She had been married to John D. Bradshaw III, who passed in July, for 72 years. She was born in Providence to John and Helena Milan.
Marilyn graduated from St. Xavier Academy and immediately went to work for Narragansett Electric Company until her retirement in 1988. She was an avid animal lover and devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter Sharon Bradshaw Hanson and was deeply devoted to her two grandsons, the loves, of her life Matthew David Hanson and Nicholas John (Hanson) Bradshaw and also leaves two nieces, Bonita Lombardi and Cheryl Campbell. She was the mother of the late Deborah Ellen Bradshaw and the sister of the late Elizabeth Guertin.
Committal prayers will be held on Tuesday December 31 at 11:00 am at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . hillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
