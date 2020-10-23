DAVIS, MARILYN (DOCKRAY)
81, of Falmouth, MA, and formerly of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, at Falmouth Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Davis for 59 years.
Born in Providence, her family moved to Oakland Beach in 1941. A resident of Warwick for most of her life, she moved to Falmouth, MA seven months ago. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Cluin) Dockray.
Marilyn worked for Childreach in Warwick until her retirement. She also served as a volunteer at the Lippitt School in Warwick. A member of the Red Hat Society, she was a past president of Rhody's Red Foxes.
She leaves one son, Jeffrey Davis (Bethany) of Warwick, and one daughter, Patricia Ann Walsh (Rob) of Forestdale, MA. She was the dear sister of George Dockray of Exeter, John "Jack" Dockray of Tallahassee, FL, and the late Robert Dockray. She was a kind-hearted and loving person that was loved by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, October 26, from 4-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. (Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.)
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her funeral service and burial will be private. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com