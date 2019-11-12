|
|
EHRENHAUS, MARILYN,
kind, witty, smart, loving, partner and wife of Abraham Ehrenhaus. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. Marilyn was the daughter of the late Charles L and Lillian (Bander) Silverman. She was born on February 7, 1928, raised in Providence, RI and moved to Fall River, MA after graduating from Pembroke College and getting married. In recent years, she resided in Providence.
She was the best big sister to Carol Louison of Warren, RI.
She was the caring mother of her loving and devoted daughters, Barbara Gereboff (Joel) of Foster City, CA. and Leah Ehrenhaus-Hersh (Kenny) of Providence, RI.
She was an unconditionally accepting and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves her grandchildren Avner Gereboff (Rachel), Arielle and Noah Gereboff, Ami Hersh (Elana), Eitan Hersh (Julia Hoffman) and Shayna Fel (Michael). She leaves her great-grandchildren Yonah, Rami and Elan Gereboff, Micah, Zev, Yael and Noa Hersh, Levi, Jonah and Margaret Hersh, Nadav, Eliana and Lior Fel.
She also was the mother of Ellen and grandmother of Jordan and Suzanne.
Marilyn taught school in Fall River, MA and worked in the family business with her husband. She was President of the Fall River Chapter of Hadassah two times, on the Board of Directors of the Ninth Street Day Nursery, volunteered for the Fall River Food Pantry and was an active member of her Pembroke/ Brown Class Association.
Her favorite times were spending summers at Bakers Beach with her husband and family, travelling and entertaining at home. Each New Years, for many years, she and her life-long friend, Arline, wrote a play or skit, which she and her friends performed at a large party. She was funny and entertaining, creative and feisty, well read, an avid crossword puzzle solver and very unassuming. Later in life, she and Ab enjoyed taking her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on wonderful family vacations creating memories for all.
We would like to thank Lucy, her home health aide, who took such good care of Marilyn during the past year and all of the staff at Hope Hospice.
Funeral services will be held TODAY, Tuesday, November 12th at 10:00 am at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence. Following the service, burial will take place in Fall River, MA. Shiva will be at her daughter Leah's house in Providence. Shiva will be Tuesday from 7-9pm; Wednesday and Thursday 12-4pm and 7-9pm; Saturday evening 7-9pm; and Sunday 12-4pm and 7-9pm. There will be morning Minyan at 7:00am Wednesday-Friday and Sunday and Monday. Evening Minyan will be Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday at 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Emanu-El in Providence, the Jewish Community Day School of RI, Hadassah and Hope Hospice of RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019