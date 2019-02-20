|
|
EISENBERG, MARILYN
87, died peacefully at home on Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Morris and Molly (Fink) Young. She was a graduate of URI, Class of '53, and earned a Masters in guidance and counseling from RIC in '72. A vocational and guidance counselor in the Woonsocket, RI school system for 32 years, Marilyn created the "Adopt-A-School Program", an award-winning business/education collaboration and one of the first of its kind in the state. She retired in 1996. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Benjamin Proctor Eisenberg and her sister, Phyllis Rubin and brother-in-law, Leon Rubin of Cumberland, RI. Devoted mother of Ellen Shafner and her husband, David, of Ramat Bet Shemesh, Israel, Nancy Eisenberg and her husband, Marc Brandriss, of Boca Raton, FL, Marcey Propp and her husband, Rob, of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Susan Eisenberg and her partner, Mark Elliot, of Beverly Hills, CA. Loving grandmother of 9 and devoted great grandmother of 21. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the Priest Chapel in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd., Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, Planned Parenthood or Magen David Adom. Shiva will be observed at 11 Linden Dr., Providence, RI immediately following the service and at 1305 Charleston Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019