Garrity, Marilyn Elaine (Cahalan)
86, of North Kingstown, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James and Gladys (Barden) Cahalan. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Patrick Garrity, Jr.
Marilyn was an office employee for Met Life until her retirement. She was a faithful communicant of St. Francis De Sales Church in North Kingstown.
She is survived by her beloved children: Catherine M. Berndtson of Cranston, Kevin M. Garrity of North Kingstown, Brian J. Garrity of Preston, CT, Terrence J Garrity of Cupertino, California, a brother, Carlton Cahalan of FL, two sisters, Carol Cybulski of VA and Joyce Jendzejek of Coventry, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will take place from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick at 8:45AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10AM at St. Francis De Sales Church, 381 School St, North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-8PM.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019