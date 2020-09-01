1/
Marilyn Esther (Gardner) Barrington RN

BARRINGTON, MARILYN ESTHER (GARDNER), RN
89, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Douglas Barrington; mother of JoAnn Strickland, Mary Jane Fellows, Kerry Barrington and Douglas Scot Barrington. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10am-11am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. The funeral will follow at 11am with limited guests due to Covid 19. For full obituary please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
