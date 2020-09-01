BARRINGTON, MARILYN ESTHER (GARDNER), RN
89, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Douglas Barrington; mother of JoAnn Strickland, Mary Jane Fellows, Kerry Barrington and Douglas Scot Barrington. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10am-11am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. The funeral will follow at 11am with limited guests due to Covid 19. For full obituary please visit averystortifuneralhome.com
.