Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn F. Nagy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn F. Nagy Obituary
NAGY, MARILYN F.
85, of Tulip Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Community, Coventry, RI. She was wife of the late Karl E. Nagy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held prior from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Full obituary and condolences visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now