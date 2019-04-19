|
|
NAGY, MARILYN F.
85, of Tulip Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Community, Coventry, RI. She was wife of the late Karl E. Nagy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held prior from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Full obituary and condolences visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2019