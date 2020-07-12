DAVIS, MARILYN H.
90, of Greenwich Avenue, died May 13, 2020 at Greenwood Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Harold L. and Ethel M. (Scott) Davis, she was predeceased also by her brother Richard L. Davis.
She is survived by many cousins including Carolyn J. Ritchotte of West Warwick and by her nephew John Lee Davis & her niece Cherlyn Davis both of Florida.
Marilyn was an Administrative Assistant, employed by Federal Products in Providence until she retired in 1992. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and Canasta. She was well loved by everyone at Matthew XXV Apartments.
Graveside service at Pocasset Cemetery, 417 Dyer Avenue, Cranston Saturday, July 18 at 11 AM. Everyone must wear a cloth face covering and practice social distancing. Condolences may also be offered to the family and memories of Marilyn shared online at carpenterjenks.com
.